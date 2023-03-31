Beleaguered Eden Prairie basketball coach resigns

Eden Prairie High School varsity basketball coach David Flom has submitted his resignation, school officials confirmed on Friday.

Flom was suspended from coaching duties in December as Eden Prairie Public Schools investigated allegations that he used a racial slur during a team meeting. A petition in support of Flom said he read the word aloud to highlight the impact of insensitive social media posts.

He was reinstated in January to finish out the season, but several players left the team to protest his return.

“Coach Flom has resigned effective immediately,” Eden Prairie Public Schools spokesman Dirk Tedman said in a statement Friday. “Our focus now is on supporting our players and finding ways to heal after a difficult season. We have a talented group of athletes, and our goal is to provide each of them an exceptional experience. We will immediately begin the search for the next head coach.”

Earlier this week, several players and family members spoke out against Flom at the district’s school board meeting.

A law firm representing several families also sent a letter to district administrators in February, claiming the use of the racial slur in a team meeting was not an isolated incident and that Flom engaged in a pattern of “discriminatory behavior.”

In response, attorneys representing the school district requested specifics “to make sure they have fully investigated all allegations.”