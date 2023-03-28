Law firms involved as concerns persist over Eden Prairie boys’ basketball coach

Anger and frustration about an Eden Prairie coach did not end with the 2022-23 high school basketball season.

Following a suspension and backlash over a team meeting in which Eden Prairie varsity boys’ basketball coach David Flom used racist language, Flom was reinstated by the district to close out the season.

While Flom finished the rest of the games, multiple of his players did not, as they chose to leave the team.

“I kind of had to choose, do I fight for what I believe in? Or, do I keep playing the sport I love,” 11th grader Tyler Nuduulu told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after he spoke during the public comment period at Monday’s Eden Prairie board meeting.

Nuduulu wants change so he can get back to his game.

Eden Prairie High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach David Flom. (Eden Prairie Basketball)

“I hope that we could just get a new coach so that all kids, even growing up, feel included,” Nuduulu said.

He wasn’t alone; his mother and four others shared their concerns about Flom continuing as a coach.

“It’s a question of, is he the best person to lead our diverse district into the future,” asked Micheal Minta, an Eden Prairie parent whose son plays for the high school.

In December, the district suspended Flom from coaching as it investigated whether he used a racial slur during a team meeting. Around his suspension, a petition in support of Flom said the coach read a racial slur aloud during a team classroom session with players and coaches that was aimed at highlighting the impact of insensitive social media posts.

When Flom was reinstated in January, the district said in part, “We listened to multiple perspectives, and hope some learning comes out of this difficult time.”

The school boardroom has not been the only place families have expressed concern.

Law firm Walker Law Offices is representing several Eden Prairie families. In a letter addressed to school district leadership mid-February, Walker Law Offices wrote, “This is not the first incident involving this Coach while selected to lead the school varsity basketball club.”

The law firm representing the district, Kennedy & Graven, Chartered, responded in part, “The District needs the details to make sure they have fully investigated all allegations.”

No action was taken during Monday’s school board meeting, as the issue was not specifically on the agenda. Efforts to reach Flom were unsuccessful as of Monday night.

In a statement, Eden Prairie Schools said the following: