Eden Prairie coach reinstated following district investigation into racial slur incident

The head coach of the Eden Prairie boys’ basketball team has been reinstated, the team announced Monday via Twitter.

Eden Prairie schools provided the following statement Monday regarding coach David Flom’s return:

We have completed our investigation into the complaints against Coach Flom.

Coach Flom will transition back as Head Coach of our varsity Basketball team, effective Monday, January 23, 2023.

While state law governing information about employees does not allow us to release any further information at this time, we appreciate everyone’s understanding of the importance of conducting a thorough investigation. We listened to multiple perspectives, and hope some learning comes out of this difficult time.

We are so proud of our players and interim coaches for how they have responded to changes this season and for their commitment to each other, and we will continue helping our players reach their full potential as individuals and as a team.

As reported in December, the district confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it was investigating a complaint against Flom.

A letter that circulated in support of Flom said the coach read a racial slur aloud during a team classroom session with players and coaches that was aimed at highlighting the impact of insensitive social media posts.

Afterward, Flom was suspended, and community members shared their thoughts on the incident.

