Accused murderer in North Dakota now charged in Minneapolis homicide

A 19-year-old who is already facing murder charges in North Dakota has now been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old earlier this year in Minneapolis.

Fabian Scott, from Minneapolis, was charged Wednesday with three counts of second-degree murder by Hennepin County prosecutors.

Those charges stem from the Jan. 13 shooting that killed 15-year-old Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy. Minneapolis police say officers found Dzubay-Percy dead in the driver’s seat of a Kia that had crashed into a snowbank near Dupont Avenue North and 40th Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. that night.

Charging documents state that the Kia had apparent damage from multiple bullets as if someone behind it had fired several shots at the vehicle. Additionally, officers found a trail of six discharged cartridge casings along Dupont Avenue.

Witnesses told police they’d heard and seen a van chasing the Kia and someone hanging out of a window behind the van’s driver was firing shots at the Kia along the path where the discharged cartridge casings were found. Court documents add that surveillance video showed the Kia and van had been at a nearby gas station shortly before the shooting.

In reviewing that video, investigators noticed the van had been at the gas station first at 5:37 p.m. that day. It left after a few minutes but returned at 6:14 p.m. and backed into a spot on the north side of the parking lot so that it could see the entire area. The Kia then pulled into the lot at 6:22 p.m. and within a minute, a person walked past the Kia and got into the van and Dzubay-Percy quickly exited the gas station and drove off, with the van following.

The documents add that the same van was spotted by a Minneapolis park officer earlier that day. One of the males seen in the van, later identified as Scott, walked to the gas station to meet up with the van because he allegedly had a gun on him.

Police later tracked the van and learned that Shawn Goodloe was the person who driving the van that day. He was charged in late January with murder and is awaiting trial, which is currently set to start in November.

In talking to Goodloe and the others in the van, police learned that Scott was the person who was spotted hanging out of the window behind Goodloe, firing shots at Dzubay-Percy and the Kia, according to a criminal complaint.

However, Scott is currently in custody in Cass County, North Dakota, facing murder charges for the killing of 16-year-old James Moore on May 22, WDAY reports. That means investigators had to go out to North Dakota to talk with Scott about Dzubay-Percy’s death.

In that interview, Scott pointed himself out in the surveillance videos and admitted to having a gun, reaching out of the van’s window and firing shots at the Kia, the complaint states.

The shooting is believed to have been related to a gang or territory dispute, it adds.

Scott remains in custody in North Dakota, making it unclear when he’ll be able to return to Hennepin County to face charges for Dzubay-Percy’s death.