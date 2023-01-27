Man accused of driving shooter in north Minneapolis homicide

A Brooklyn Park man is now accused of driving around the person who fatally shot a 15-year-old earlier this month.

Friday, prosecutors charged 19-year-old Shawn Kellin Goodloe with both intentional and unintentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy.

Dzubay-Percy was found in the driver’s seat of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a snowbank near Dupont Avenue North and 40th Avenue, suffering from gunshot wounds at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Court documents state that officers found suspected damage from gunshots on the Soul’s front window and front seats, including one just below the headrest in the center of the driver’s seat, which led officers to believe someone had opened fire at the Kia from behind.

A witness told police a van had been chasing the Soul down North Dowling Avenue and then down Dupont Avenue. ShotSpotters activated near the corner of Dowling and Dupont.

A criminal complaint states that officers reviewed street cameras and learned both the Kia and van had been at a gas station near Dowling and Fremont avenues not long before the shooting. The van was first spotted at the gas station at 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 13. After leaving a few minutes later, it returned at 6:14 p.m. and backed to the north side of the parking lot. The Kia entered the lot less than 10 minutes later.

After the Kia stopped, a passenger got out of it and went into the gas station, passing a person from the van who was just exiting the gas station. While it’s unclear if they had any interaction, the complaint states that the Kia passenger came back out less than a minute later and went right into the Kia, which then quickly left. It also notes that a passenger sitting behind the driver of the van was seen pointing at the Kia while the Kia’s passenger was inside the station.

Officers were able to track the van through its license plate number and, thanks to video of the van’s occupants at a park earlier that day, were able to identify the driver as Goodloe.

He was arrested earlier this week and admitted to driving the van, the complaint states. He also told police a man he knew only as “Junior” was sitting behind him and told him to follow the Kia. Goodloe added that he knew Junior had a gun and, at one point, shots were fired as he followed the Kia.

Goodloe made his first court appearance Friday and had his bail set at $1 million. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in jail. His next hearing is set for Feb. 22.

As of Friday afternoon, police hadn’t announced any other arrests in connection to the case.