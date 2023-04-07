3rd man convicted in murder of Minneapolis man found in Dakota County culvert

A third man has been convicted in the murder of a man whose body was found in a Dakota County culvert back in 2021.

Thursday, a Hennepin County jury convicted 37-year-old Edgar Daniello Martinez-Montez of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano.

RELATED: Authorities in Dakota County investigating suspicious death involving 39-year-old Minneapolis man

Martinez-Montez and three others were charged with Mandujano’s death.

Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was sentenced last summer to 40 years in prison, Arturo Morales-Ceras pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, and Tomasa Martinez is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Martinez-Montez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18. He also faces up to 40 years in prison.