3M CEO to appear at mediation session over claims of defective earplugs Thursday, Friday

3M CEO Mike Roman is set to appear at a mediation session over claims of defective earplugs used by military personnel.

The hearings are set to happen Thursday and Friday after U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers ordered 3M’s CEO to attend and work with mediators in Florida in an effort to settle the case.

More than 230,000 veterans have now filed legal action, claiming the earplugs caused hearing problems.

3M and its subsidiary company, Aearo Technologies, created a $1 billion trust fund to compensate those who say their hearing was damaged.

3M also agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that saw the company agree to pay $9.1 million regarding allegations of defective earplugs.

