Rep. Craig to announce funds Monday for improving Burnsville intersection

Minnesota’s U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig is expected to announce what her office is calling an investment to improve safety at an intersection in Burnsville during a news conference on Monday.

The 9:30 a.m. announcement is in regard to the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13, which has proven dangerous to pedestrians throughout the past year.

Last December, a Burnsville man was killed after being hit by a westbound vehicle on Highway 13 while walking north and across the roadway at Nicollet Avenue.

Meanwhile, a Minneapolis man was seriously injured last August after being hit at that same intersection by a westbound truck. Alcohol was listed as a factor in that particular incident. And in June of 2022, a Prior Lake man was killed after being hit in the same location.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, members of the Minnesota Department of Transportation have already received feedback from community members regarding upgrades between the Burnsville intersection and Highway 169 in Savage. At that time, the agency said there were 30 crashes reported on that stretch of roadway between 2014 and 2018.

In addition to Craig, Burnsville’s Mayor, City Manager and Strategic Initiatives Director are expected to attend, as well as state representative Kaela Berg.

