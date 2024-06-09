At Issue — June 9: Londregan charges dropped, 1-on-1 interview with Royce White

At Issue June 9

In this week’s At Issue, Tom Hauser covers charges being dropped in the Ryan Londregan case, Kelly Morrison stepping down from state senate and sits down with Royce White.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Sunday announced that her office is dropping all charges against State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who fatally shot Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop last summer. Londregan had been charged with unintentional murder, manslaughter and assault.

Kelly Morrison announced Thursday that she is resigning from her position in the state senate to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ilhan Omar’s opponent for the 5th Congressional District in U.S. Congress Don Samuels held a press conference calling out Omar’s husband’s failed business dealings. Omar’s campaign denied the congresswoman’s involvement in the dealings.

Starting in July 2025, motorcyclists will be able to ride between lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Hauser also sat down for a one-on-one interview with Royce White, who is running for U.S. Senate against Amy Klobuchar and Joe Fraser. White got the GOP’s endorsement in May.

Lastly, Hauser sat down with Annette Meeks of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and former DFL party chair Brian Melendez to discuss the race for a U.S. Senate seat and Kelly Morrison’s resignation.