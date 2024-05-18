Minnesota Republicans endorse Royce White for U.S. Senate race

Minnesota Republicans have chosen a candidate to run against incumbent Amy Klobuchar in the U.S. Senate race.

Former NBA player Royce White won the GOP endorsement for the U.S. Senate on Saturday morning.

White, who was born and raised in the Rondo community, said he thinks the Republican party needs to unify.

“Many people may know me from my basketball career, some may not know everything about my career that I would like them to, but I hope over the campaign cycle people will come to know me better and what I stand for,” White told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday.

White also ran for the fifth Congressional District in 2022, but lost that race.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Senator Klobuchar for comment and will update accordingly.