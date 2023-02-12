At Issue: Feb. 12 — US politicians make Minn. headlines, Ellison talks Fairview-Sanford status

Another busy week for U.S. politicians produced headlines in Minnesota.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) shared his thoughts about President Joe Biden’s relationship with Congress following Tuesday’s State of the Union address; A man attacked Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) Thursday at her Washington, D.C. apartment complex; and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Minnesota Thursday.

In-state, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison continued to push back against the timeline set by the hospital systems involved in the proposed Fairview-Sanford merger. Ellison joined KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser to talk about the next steps.

Learn what’s new in politics on this week’s “At Issue.”