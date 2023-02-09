Police arrest man accused of assaulting Rep. Angie Craig in DC elevator

Police in Washington, D.C., say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault on Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig.

Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe released a statement Thursday saying Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washinton, D.C. apartment building at around 7:15 a.m. eastern time.

According to the statement, Craig “defended herself from the attacker” and was able to call 911.

Craig’s office says that the congresswoman suffered bruising “but is otherwise physically okay.”

The statement also says that there is no evidence of political motivation for the incident and that the attacker fled the scene before police arrived at the scene.

Thursday evening, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced that 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin was arrested on suspicion of simple assault.

Police confirmed the incident is under investigation.

The police report states that Craig reported seeing the man acting erratic as if he was under the influence of something. After she got onto the elevator, the man also got on the elevator and started doing pushups.

He then suddenly punched her in the chin and grabbed her neck, the report states.

Craig reportedly tossed her hot coffee onto the man and was able to escape. However, the man also fled before police arrived.

U.S. Capitol Police offered the following statement:

“This morning a man, who is believed to be homeless, hit the Congresswoman and grabbed her neck while she was in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment complex. The Congresswoman received a minor injury to her chin. DC’s Metropolitan Police Department was called and responded. At this time, there is no information that the Congresswoman was targeted because of her position, however the case is still under investigation by both the MPD and the USCP.” U.S. Capitol Police

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement in response to the news:

“I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice.” “While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin

Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann also released a statement in response to the incident:

“We are saddened to hear that Congresswoman Craig was assaulted this morning. We wish her and her family well as she recovers and hope that her attacker is swiftly brought to justice. “ David Hann, Minnesota Republican Party Chairman

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries released the following statement: