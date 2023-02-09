Vice President Harris to visit St. Cloud Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit St. Cloud Thursday, where she is expected to highlight the Biden administration’s investment in electric vehicles.

The White House said it’s part of a two-day “travel swing” meant to amplify President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The Vice President also plans to talk about the president’s economic plan at New Flyer, a bus producer leading the switch to zero-emission buses.

So far, the company’s roughly 700 workers have created electric vehicles that have traveled more than 20 million miles throughout the United States and Canada.

Harris is expected to speak at 1 p.m. about how funding for electric vehicles is creating jobs through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

However, her visit brings some criticism – some Minnesota state lawmakers are planning to use her visit to voice their disappointment with the Biden Administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A group of Minnesota House Republicans is planning its own press conference this morning to discuss recent actions by the administration that target the state’s energy sector.

The last time Harris was in Minnesota was last October, when she visited the Twin Cities area and advocated for protecting reproductive rights.

On Wednesday, Harris was in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden spent part of the day in Madison, Wisconsin.

Check back for updates.