At Issue: Dec. 22 — Rulings on election results, 1-on-1 with Rep. Craig

At Issue: Dec. 22

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down rulings on two separate election cases and has a one-on-one interview with Rep. Angie Craig.

A judge on Friday granted a Republican candidate Paul Wikstrom’s contest of the results of a Minnesota House race after finding his Democratic opponent, Curtis Johnson, did not establish residency in House District 40B.

A Scott County judge heard arguments over a close election in Scott County after it was revealed that 21 ballots were lost.

Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann was voted out and replaced by a Wayzata City Councilman.

The Minnesota GOP plans to hold nonprofits accountable for funding.

There’s been controversy and counterdemonstrations at the Capitol after Minnesota Satanists put up a display.

Hauser had a one-on-one interview with Rep. Angie Craig to discuss her new role as the ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, her recent election win, and more.

He then sat down with former DFL state senator Ember Reichgott Junge and Brian McClung, former Gov. Pawlenty’s communications director, for political analysis.