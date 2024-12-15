Wayzata City Councilor voted in as new Chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party

The Republican Party in Minnesota has a new Chair following a vote by the State Central Committee on Saturday.

David Hann, who has served as the Minnesota Republican Party chair for the past three years, confirmed the vote with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Wayzata City Councilor Alex Plechash will be replacing Hann, who issued the following statement regarding the committee’s vote:

“It has been an honor to serve the Republican Party these past three years. We’ve made great progress, retiring our longstanding debt and putting ourselves in a great position to win in 2026. The Republican Party’s continuing dedication to preserve the principles of our Founding is essential to the future of our country. I wish the best for the new administration in building on the foundation we have laid.”

Committee members voted Donna Bergstrom in as the Vice Chair. Bergstrom received five more votes than Kip Christensen to win the spot.