At Issue — August 11: Walz picked as Harris’ running mate

At Issue: Aug. 11

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Tim Walz being picked to be VP Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced that she had picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 election.

The two rallied in Eau Claire, as did J.D. Vance.

Harris and Trump have agreed to a debate on Sept. 10. It will be hosted by ABC.

Walz’ and Vance’s military records have both come under scrutiny.

Republican’s have also criticized Walz’s political record.

Hauser sat down with former DFL Senator Jeff Hayden and Republican Strategist Brian McDaniel to discuss Walz being picked.

He also previews key races to watch in the Minnesota primaries on Tuesday.