Eau Claire to host rallies for Democrats Harris, Walz and Republican Vance on Wednesday

The battleground state of Wisconsin will host Democratic Presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris and her Vice President pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Eau Claire on Wednesday, on the same day – and city – as Republican Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance’s rally.

This comes a day after Harris and Walz took the stage together in Philadelphia. They’re set to hit the Eau Claire stage around 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Vance, the running mate of former president Donald Trump, will be speaking at Wollard International, a manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, at 1 p.m. Vance took on Harris and Walz during his own rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

“I think what Tim Walz’s selection says is Kamala Harris has bent the knee to the far left of her party,” said Vance.

Walz has previously said he’s up for a Vice-Presidential debate with Vance.

Trump’s campaign is criticizing Harris’ choice of Walz, saying in a statement, “From opposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”

Four years ago, Wisconsin was a state where the election results were heavily contested, and on Wednesday, Harris and Walz are hoping to energize voters. However, this is also an important time for the Harris camp to introduce Walz to the world.

Political experts point out that will mean opening himself up for immense scrutiny on the national level, as his policies and decisions on things like the COVID-19 crisis, as well as his response to the George Floyd riots, will now go under the microscope.

Experts also say that Walz will likely emphasize his background as a teacher, football coach, his more than two decades with the National Guard, his upbringing in Nebraska and his experience as a Minnesota Congressmember and Governor.

“Certainly, he balances Vice President Harris’ strengths and weaknesses. Very different backgrounds, parts of the country, demographics – so even though they’re the same age, they’ve lived very different lives that led up to their lives in public service,” said Kathryn Pearson, an associate political science professor at the University of Minnesota.