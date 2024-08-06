Harris selects Walz as running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential race, according to sources for the Associated Press.

Walz was one of three vice presidential finalists who reportedly met with Harris over the weekend, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Outlets broke the news shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Harris made the pick official on social media shortly before 9:30 a.m. CT.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.



As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.



It's great to have him on the team.



Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Walz rose to national prominence in recent weeks when he began describing former President Donald Trump and other Republicans “weird” — a talking point now being employed by several other Democrats.

Early Tuesday morning, state DFL leaders issued a statement on the announcement:

“The entire country is about to see why their friends from Minnesota can’t stop bragging about Governor Walz. By picking a servant leader born and raised in a small town who has dedicated his career to protecting freedoms and lifting up working families, Vice President Harris has chosen the perfect foil for JD Vance and his politics of resentment. Under Governor Walz’s leadership, Minnesota has built a model for how Democrats across the nation can both win elections and improve people’s lives. We could not be more excited to help bring the Minnesota magic to this campaign and put Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House.” DFL Chair Ken Martin

While the Minnesota GOP hasn’t released a statement on the decision, state republicans also sounded off on Harris’ choice.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most extreme ticket in recent presidential history – they want to decriminalize illegal immigration, end private health insurance, reduce sentences for violent criminals, and make your energy bills more expensive.” House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring)

Walz first ran for public office in 2006, flipping a Republican congressional district in southern Minnesota. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years before he was twice elected as governor in 2018 and 2022. Born in Nebraska, Walz moved to Minnesota in 1996 to teach social studies and coach football at Mankato West High School. He also served 24 years in the Army National Guard.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Attorney General issued the following statement on Walz being selected as Harris’ running mate and noted their time together in Congress.

“Tim Walz and I were elected to Congress together in 2006 and statewide office together in 2018. We have worked alongside one another for almost 20 years, so I can say with confidence that there is no better choice for Vice President of the United States of America. Tim has the courage of a veteran, the compassion of a school teacher, the grit of a football coach, and the experience of both a congressman and governor. If you want to understand who Tim Walz is, look no further than what he has done for Minnesota. Under Tim’s leadership, Minnesota is banishing hunger from our classrooms by providing free school meals to every student. Under Tim’s leadership, our state passed paid leave to ensure no worker has to choose between earning a living and caring for an ill family members. And under Tim’s leadership, Minnesota enacted universal background checks and a red flag law to protect people from gun violence. Tim Walz built a record of putting people first because that’s just the kind of person he is. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are true public servants who have spent their lives working tirelessly on behalf of the American people. Pulus, they are both bighearted, jovial people with great senses of humor and boundless optimism. I look forward to campaigning vigorously for the Harris-Walz ticket, and I cannot wait to see what Kamala and Tim accomplish on behalf of America.” Walz’s selection for vice president could boost Democrats’ polling in Midwestern swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, which could prove pivotal in deciding the general election.

Also on Tuesday morning, leaders of the Wisconsin GOP issued a statement on the selection:

“With Kamala Harris’ selection of Tim Walz as her running mate, the middle ground of the Democrat Party has officially waved the white flag of surrender to the far-left. Historically inept, Walz ignored warnings from public officials about the threat of rioting in major cities during the summer of 2020. As Walz dawdled, Minneapolis burned. When asked how he would secure the southern border, Walz took the opportunity to encourage more illegal crossings by suggesting migrants be provided ladders to scale border fencing and barriers. The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris have cast aside common sense to placate their extremis wing. Americans are tired of failure, but that is all Democrats have left to offer. Come November, Wisconsin Republicans will lead the way in bringing an end to their disastrous chaos by returning President Donald Trump and JD Vance to the White House.” WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

If the Harris-Walz ticket succeeds, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will take Walz’s place, becoming the first woman and the first Native American to serve as governor in Minnesota. State Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, would then become lieutenant governor.

