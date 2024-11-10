At Issue: Nov. 10 — Election results

At Issue: Nov. 10

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the results of the 2024 Election.

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election and will assume office in January.

The Minnesota House of Representatives will be tied with 67 Democrats and 67 Republicans.

Candidates in all eight congressional districts won by over 10 points — meaning the districts are becoming less competitive.

Hauser sat down with Kelly Morrison, who was elected to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, to discuss election results.

He later analyzed the results with Annette Meeks of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and former DFL party chair Brian Melendez.