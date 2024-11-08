Kelly Morrison plans moderate approach to representing Minnesota’s 3rd District

Minnesota’s only newly-elected member of Congress this year won her race by a wide margin in the Third District, where there’s been a tradition of electing moderate Democrats or Republicans.

“It’s a proud tradition in the Third,” Kelly Morrison said in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday. “As you said, beginning with Bill Frenzel, Jim Ramstad, Erik Paulsen too … and of course Dean Phillips. Regardless of party affiliation, they all worked really hard to represent everyone in the district. And I think that’s so important now more than ever probably. I have big shoes to fill and I will endeavor to continue that tradition.”

Morrison’s race was one of eight congressional races that were blowout, double-digit victories for four Democrats and four Republicans. The Democrats represent more urban and suburban areas and the Republicans represent more rural areas of the state. Morrison wishes the state politics weren’t so divided by geography.

“For four years, I represented a toss-up, a very close district,” Morrison says of her days in the Legislature representing Chanhassen in the House. “And I happen to think purple districts are healthy for our country and I do think it’s not great we do have this movement across the country with people who live only around people who think like they do.”

It’s possible her desire for moderation in politics is in Morrison’s DNA. Her great, great, great grandfather Dorilus Morrison was the first mayor of Minneapolis in 1867 and he was a Republican. He also served in the Minnesota Senate.

“A very deeply Republican family,” Kelly Morrison says of her family history. “A lot of political diversity in my family. We had spirited conversations, but you know, at the end of the day, we all love and respect each other and sometimes we learn from each other.”

You can learn more about Congresswoman-elect Kelly Morrison at 10 a.m. Sunday on “At Issue with Tom Hauser.”