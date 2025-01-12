At Issue: Jan. 12 — 2025 legislative session preview, leadership uncertainties

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser previews the 2025 legislative session and speaks with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the consent decree.

The Minnesota legislative session begins on Tuesday.

The Minnesota House sits at 67 Republicans and 66 Democrats — at least until the special election on Jan. 28. House DFL-ers have threatened not to show up for the start of the legislative session if there’s no power-sharing agreement.

Meanwhile, the Senate is tied 33-33. Leaders on both sides of the aisle agreed they would need to compromise during this session.

Hauser sat down with Alex Plechash, the newly elected chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, to discuss the upcoming legislative session and the uncertainties regarding leadership.

He then spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about City Council approving a court-ordered consent decree. It now heads to a federal judge’s desk to be signed.

A Minnesotan read his late father, Vice President Walter Mondale’s, eulogy of President Jimmy Carter at his funeral on Thursday.

Hauser then met with former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden and Republican strategist Andy Brehm for political analysis.