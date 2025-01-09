Former Vice President Mondale’s son, a Minnesotan, reads his late father’s eulogy of Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President, was honored Thursday with the pageantry of a state funeral in the nation’s capital. He was later honored with a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown that launched a Depression-era farm boy to the world stage.

One of the speakers at the memorial was Ted Mondale. His late father was Carter’s vice president, Minnesotan Walter Mondale.

Before Mondale’s death a few years ago, he wrote a tribute for Carter, which his son Ted read on Thursday.

Vice President Mondale was touched by what he said were Carter’s principles, decent leadership and his commitment to civil rights.

“Our faith was core to me — as Carter’s faith was core to him…that common commitment to our faith created a bond between us that allowed us to understand each other and find ways to work together,” said Ted Mondale on Thursday, reading his father’s words.

Carter and Walter Mondale remained close, even after leaving Washington.

“We came up with a sentence, which remains an important summary of our work: ‘We told the truth, we obeyed the law, and we kept the peace.’ That we did, Mr. President,” Walter Mondale wrote.

