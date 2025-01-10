Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sees consent decree as a positive, not punishment

While the City of Minneapolis waits for a federal judge to sign off on a consent decree proposed by the U.S. Justice Department, Mayor Jacob Frey is stressing the positives that will flow from the 170-page agreement.

“It’s policy changes,” the mayor says. “It’s training to make sure officers are aware of what those policy changes are and then there’s making sure there’s compliance, making sure we’re doing the things we say we’re actually going to do.”

In an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser,” Frey says the tragedy of George Floyd’s murder can turn into a legacy of better and more effective policing. “I view this as a really positive step. Our whole city worked tirelessly to get this consent decree done and there’s huge buy-in. There’s buy-in from elected officials. We’re all in on making this commitment to see this change through. There’s buy-in from our chief and our police officers because they want to be part of the change.”

Frey says applications to join the Minneapolis Police Department are growing after hundreds of officers left the force. Even though the consent decree places some restrictions on police when it comes to aspects of the job like foot pursuits and use of force, Frey says it doesn’t mean police can’t still enforce the law or that lawbreakers should feel emboldened.

“They will be enforcing the law. They can have foot pursuits. They can have vehicular pursuits. We will make sure we’re arresting criminals because that’s a huge part of the job a Minneapolis police officer does on a daily basis. And we’re going to make sure when we have interactions with people on the street, even in some of their most difficult moments, it’s done with respect, compassion and we’re honoring the badge of the Minneapolis Police Department that they’re wearing.”

The consent decree still needs the approval of a federal judge. Minneapolis officials say they hope that happens before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

If a judge approves it, only the courts can alter it later.