At Issue: Dec. 8 — 1-on-1 with Walz, MN Senate leaders panel

At Issue: Dec. 8

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser sits down with Governor Tim Walz and has a panel discussion with the leaders of the Minnesota Senate.

The state’s budget shows a short-term surplus of $616 million.

Hauser sat down one-on-one with Tim Walz to discuss the 2024 presidential election, the state budget, power-sharing in the Minnesota House, and more.

Republicans are seeking a new election for a Scott County house seat after 21 ballots were mistakenly discarded.

Hauser then sat down with Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy(DFL) and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson(GOP) to discuss power-sharing and the state budget.