New election for 54A requested by candidate Aaron Paul, MN House GOP
Just days after Scott County officials said nearly two dozen ballots were accidentally discarded without being counted in the race for House District 54A, one of the candidates — as well as the Minnesota House GOP — have filed a lawsuit requesting a new election.
GOP members and candidate Aaron Paul have filed an election contest lawsuit due to the lost ballots, which were thrown out and sent to the landfill before county officials could retrieve them.
As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a recount and certification found DFL Rep. Brad Tabke won by 14 votes over Paul, the Republican challenger. GOP House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth had said on social media last week that the lawsuit would be filed.
The Minnesota House is currently tied at 67-67, including the results of the District 54A race.
RELATED: Scott County: Official recount requested in District 54A race I Rep. Tabke leads after recount in Scott County in race for District 54A I MN House deadlocked 67-67 for 2nd time in state history I Minnesota elections not over yet as recounts, reviews continue
This is a developing story – check back for updates.