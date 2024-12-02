New election for 54A requested by candidate Aaron Paul, MN House GOP

Just days after Scott County officials said nearly two dozen ballots were accidentally discarded without being counted in the race for House District 54A, one of the candidates — as well as the Minnesota House GOP — have filed a lawsuit requesting a new election.

GOP members and candidate Aaron Paul have filed an election contest lawsuit due to the lost ballots, which were thrown out and sent to the landfill before county officials could retrieve them.

DEVELOPING: The MN House GOP and candidate Aaron Paul filed an election contest lawsuit in Scott County requesting a new election in District 54A. Last week Scott County acknowledged 21 ballots were accidentally discarded without being counted in a race with a margin of 14 votes. pic.twitter.com/6IFrX5MZd8 — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) December 2, 2024 DFL incumbent Brad Tabke leads that race by 14 votes after a hand recount and certification by the Scott County Canvassing Board. However, 21 ballots were thrown away and sent to a landfill where they were shredded before county officials could retrieve them. pic.twitter.com/j4VDYiatzg — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) December 2, 2024 With the MN House currently tied 67-67, including the tentative results in this race, control of the House is at stake. More on this story later on 5 Eyewitness News. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) December 2, 2024

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a recount and certification found DFL Rep. Brad Tabke won by 14 votes over Paul, the Republican challenger. GOP House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth had said on social media last week that the lawsuit would be filed.

The Minnesota House is currently tied at 67-67, including the results of the District 54A race.

RELATED: Scott County: Official recount requested in District 54A race I Rep. Tabke leads after recount in Scott County in race for District 54A I MN House deadlocked 67-67 for 2nd time in state history I Minnesota elections not over yet as recounts, reviews continue

This is a developing story – check back for updates.