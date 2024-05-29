Wolves plan block party for WCF Game 5 on Thursday
The Minnesota Timberwolves may be down but aren’t out yet.
Following the club’s win Tuesday night, the series will shift back to Minneapolis for Game 5 on Thursday.
As with the first two games of the series, the Timberwolves have planned a block party for fans starting at 4 p.m. outside Gluek’s Restaurant and Bar and lasting through the entire game, which will be streamed live on two projected big screens.
DJ Kasper will be on-site to provide entertainment, and special food and drink options are also planned.
Attendees are required to buy a ticket, which is free but costs $1 for processing. Those tickets are available online.
Tipoff of Game 5 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.