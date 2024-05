The Timberwolves fought off a sweep, battling foul trouble throughout their 105-100 win in Game Four of the Western Conference Final in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Still trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1, the Wolves will host Game Five against the Mavericks on Thursday night.