Thousands fill streets outside Target Center for ‘Wolves Back’ party

Just outside a sold-out Target Center, thousands more Minnesota Timberwolves fans packed a block party to watch game two of the Western Conference Finals.

Along with live music, food, and drinks, the free “Wolves Back Block Party” was full of confidence and hope.

“Dude, look at us. I mean, I remember being at the Target Center like 10 years ago with teams that were just… nobody was going, they weren’t good,” Tobius Johnson said.

“But now it just so awesome seeing the community come around this team,” he added.

Eventually, it was heartbreak for fans — the Dallas Mavericks edged out the Timberwolves in the final seconds of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

“I get chills thinking about it,” Sally Spice, who is such a devoted fan she got a ‘Naz Reid’ tattoo inside her bottom lip, said about this possible championship run.

“I wanted to take it to another level,” Spice said of her new ink.

The teams now head to Dallas to continue the best-of-four-game series.