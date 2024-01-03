Wild put Kaprizov on IR as injuries keep mounting

Three days into 2024, the Minnesota Wild have put a player on injured reserve each day of the year.

The club moved Kirill Kaprizov to IR on Wednesday morning, meaning he’s out for at least a week.

Kaprizov left Saturday’s game against Winnipeg in the third period after a pair of cross-checks to his back from Brenden Dillon.

The move comes a day after the Wild put Vinni Lettieri on injured reserve and two days after goalie Filip Gustavsson landed on the list.

The banged-up group has lost three in a row after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Calgary.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night against Tampa Bay.