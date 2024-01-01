Wild put Gustavsson on injured reserve

Josh Skluzacek KSTP
FILE - Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, right, blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett as goalie Filip Gustavsson defends the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

The Minnesota Wild will be without one of their goalies for at least a week.

The team put Filip Gustavsson on Injured Reserve, the team announced Monday. That means Gustavsson will be out for at least seven days.

The club says Gustavsson is dealing with a lower-body injury.

He came out of Saturday’s game at the start of the third period and the team recalled Zane McIntyre from Iowa to back up Marc-Andre Fleury the following day.

Gustavsson has played in 22 games this season, notching 10 wins, two shutouts, a 2.96 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Wild are back in action Tuesday against Calgary and also play Tampa Bay and Columbus this week.