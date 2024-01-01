Wild put Gustavsson on injured reserve

The Minnesota Wild will be without one of their goalies for at least a week.

The team put Filip Gustavsson on Injured Reserve, the team announced Monday. That means Gustavsson will be out for at least seven days.

The club says Gustavsson is dealing with a lower-body injury.

He came out of Saturday’s game at the start of the third period and the team recalled Zane McIntyre from Iowa to back up Marc-Andre Fleury the following day.

Gustavsson has played in 22 games this season, notching 10 wins, two shutouts, a 2.96 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Wild are back in action Tuesday against Calgary and also play Tampa Bay and Columbus this week.