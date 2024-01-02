Wild recall Sammy Walker, put Lettieri on IR

With injuries mounting, the Minnesota Wild made a roster move ahead of the game against Calgary on Tuesday night.

The club recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa and put Vinni Lettieri on injured reserve.

Walker, 24, has played in two games for Minnesota this season plus 28 with Iowa. His 19 points (5-14=19) rank third on the Iowa team.

Lettieri has played in 19 games for the Wild this season, recording four points (3-1=4). He move to injured reserve means he’ll be out at least a week.