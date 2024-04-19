Wild coach John Hynes picked to lead US Men’s National Team in World Championships

A day after wrapping up his first season as head coach of the Minnesota Wild, John Hynes has been named the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championships.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 10-26 in Czechia.

“We’re fortunate to have John leading our team,” said Brett Peterson, the general manager of the 2024 U.S. Men’s National Team and also the assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers. “His passion and energy, coupled with his vast experience, including on the world stage, will certainly serve us well in our efforts to bring back gold to the United States.”

Hynes has also had stints behind the bench for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2016 and 2019.

Wild President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin hired Hynes to coach the Wild in late November after firing Dean Evason. The club (39-33-10) finished its season Thursday night with a loss to Seattle, missing the playoffs.

Guerin is also involved with Team USA, having been chosen to lead team-building efforts for the upcoming NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympics.