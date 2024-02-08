Wild’s Bill Guerin named Team USA’s GM for 2026 Olympics, 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA has chosen the Minnesota Wild’s top hockey boss to lead its team-building efforts for the upcoming NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympics.

Bill Guerin, whom the Wild hired as general manager in 2019 and promoted to president of hockey operations last year, was announced as the United States Men’s National Team’s general manager for the two upcoming events on Thursday.

“We’re excited to have Bill leading efforts to build our teams,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “He was obviously an extraordinary player and has gone on to become an accomplished executive in the NHL It’s no secret there’s a lot of excitement around NHL players returning to the Olympics and also for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and we’re thankful to have the passion Bill brings to Team USA.”

“With the NHL asking the competing teams to name their first six players for the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff early this summer, it was important for us to name a general manager and we couldn’t be happier to have Bill engaged for both that event and the Olympics,” added John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “He brings the same level of competitiveness to his role as a general manager as he did as a player on the ice and that’s a real benefit.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament that features NHL players from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden. It’s set to be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025, in two yet-to-be-named cities — one in the U.S. and one in Canada.

The 2026 Olympics are set to mark the return of NHL players to the event, something that last happened in 2014. While the exact competition dates haven’t yet been set, the Olympics are scheduled to run from Feb. 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The Wild have made the playoffs in each season under Guerin and also have built a prospect pool that is touted as one of the better ones in the league. However, this season has been more turbulent, with the team struggling on the ice and off.

Entering Thursday, the team was second-worst in the Central Division and facing an uphill battle to get into a playoff spot, especially considering the injuries the team has dealt with.

Guerin also made a coaching change after the team’s slow start this season, replacing Dean Evason with John Hynes. While that initially led to a stretch of strong play, the Wild have again slipped of late.

Additionally, Guerin was investigated after an accusation of verbal abuse and the team has had to adjust following in-season departures in the front office.

“It’s an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this and I couldn’t say yes quick enough,” Guerin said in a prepared statement. “I am so thankful to USA Hockey for this opportunity, and also appreciate the support of Craig (Leipold) and the Wild organization. I’ve been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best.”