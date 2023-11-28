Wild introduce new coach John Hynes a day after firing Evason

A day after firing Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods amid an awful start to the season and an ongoing seven-game losing streak, Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin introduced Evason’s replacement, John Hynes.

Hynes and Guerin talked to the media for about 50 minutes Tuesday morning, touching on everything from why the coaching change was made, what’s next and they’re relationship that brought Hynes to Minnesota. The full press conference can be viewed in the YouTube player above.

While Guerin didn’t provide terms of Hynes’ deal, he did say, “this is not a one-year thing,” so Hynes will likely get more than just the rest of the season leading the team. Additionally, the club elevated Patrick Dwyer from the Iowa Wild to the NHL staff to fill Woods’ role as an assistant coach. The 40-year-old played 416 NHL games with Carolina from 2008-15 before moving into coaching in the AHL in the 2019-20 season with the Chicago Wolves. He joined the Iowa Wild in July.

“I just … I didn’t feel like it was going to come back. What I was seeing, I think it had just gotten to that point where almost no matter what they did the guys were having a hard time executing and generating and generating offense and just, something, something had to change,” Guerin said regarding why he made the coaching change now. He said that “it” he referenced is a little bit of everything. It’s the confidence, the swagger, the ability to make plays.”

The Wild have struggled mightily through the first two months of the season, having scored fewer goals (57) than only three teams while tying Columbus for third-most goals allowed (77). Despite that, Guerin said rebuilding the players’ confidence is the top priority.

“I think the guys as a team and as individuals, we need to help them get their confidence back,” the GM said.

It’s not the first time Hynes has taken over for a club in the middle of a season, so how will he try to get the team on the right track?

Hynes said the team “is hurt” so connecting with the players first is important and “pinpointing simple things” comes next.

He noted, “You’re not gonna come in in-season and make wholesale changes but I think there’s, you wanna work on identity, you wanna work on the mindset of the team, and I think you come in and make some slight tweaks. … I think when you can pinpoint certain things — you come in to the team and say OK, these things don’t necessarily need to be changed, they are strong points of the team. Here’s some things that we think are gonna be tweaks that you can do on the fly — I think that invigorates the players, invigorates the team and then I think you can get up and running in an in-season change.”

He’ll be behind the bench Tuesday night when the Wild host St. Louis, and he’ll be without one of the team’s starting forwards.

The Wild (5-10-4=14) haven’t won a game since Nov. 7, when they beat the New York Islanders 4-2.