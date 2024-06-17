Weather, field conditions postpone state baseball championship games

Citing the rainy conditions that have plagued Minnesota for the past few days, the Minnesota State High School League says the baseball state tournament championship games have been moved to a later date.

Originally, the championship games were scheduled for Monday, June 17, but due to the current forecast for Monday and for the rest of the week – as well as field conditions at other sites and the availability of Target Field – the league says the four Prep Championship Series games will be played on Friday, June 21.

Any tickets bought for the series will be able to be used for Friday’s games.

