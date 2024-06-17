Forecast First Alert: Flash Flooding possible due to heavy rain, storms

Expect to see some standing water during your morning drive on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday have been deemed Forecast First Alert Days by Minnesota’s Weather Authority due to the risk of flooding across the region.

Meteorologist Chris Reece says rounds of showers and storms are expected Monday, and on Tuesday, strong to severe storms may form during the evening hours.

While storms rolled through the Twin Cities early Monday morning, a break will form in the middle of the day before more storms develop in the afternoon and evening.

The morning storms caused some Minnesotans to lose power. As of 8:30 a.m., more than 7,900 customers were reporting an outage, with the majority of them being Xcel Energy customers. You can find a list of utility providers and links to their website by CLICKING HERE.

CHECK OUT THIS LIGHTNING! It's been a NOISY and busy morning across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Severe storms and heavy rain remain ongoing for the next few hours.



Later: Rain pic.twitter.com/o9MkqHbXMx — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 17, 2024

On Sunday night, Carver County officials said Highway 123 would be closed between Watertown and Mayer starting Monday due to flooding. Drivers won’t be able use travel north of Highway 7 on Highway 123. Drivers are being asked to find other routes.

Early Monday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wisconsin 35/70 was closed in both directions between Bradley and Main streets in Siren due to flooding.

Drivers are reminded to not drive around barricades or into flooded areas, since 6″ of water can cause most passenger cars to stall. In addition, a foot of water can float many vehicles, and two feet of rushing water can carry away vehicles, including pick-up trucks and SUVs.

Reece says some areas of Minnesota will see a total of 1-3″ of rain from Sunday night through Monday night. You can find an interactive radar by CLICKING HERE.

More storms are expected Tuesday evening through the nighttime hours, bringing an additional 1-3″ of rain. However, some areas could see higher totals. In addition, Tuesday’s storms may bring large hail and damaging winds in some parts of the state.

While Wednesday is expected to be dry, additional rain may fall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

While Wednesday is expected to be dry, additional rain may fall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.