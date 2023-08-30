Vikings sign 12 to practice squad
A day after finalizing the initial 53-man roster, the Minnesota Vikings have signed a dozen players to the practice squad.
All 12 players signed Wednesday were with the Vikings during training camp.
The practice squad signings were:
- RB DeWayne McBride;
- CB Joejuan Williams;
- WR Trishton Jackson;
- LB Luiji Vilain;
- WR Lucky Jackson;
- CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.;
- CB Jaylin Williams;
- DL T.J. Smith;
- LB Benton Whitley;
- DL Sheldon Day;
- WR Thayer Thomas;
- OL Alan Ali.
With the signings, the Vikings now have four open spots on their practice squad.
KSTP Sports also confirmed that running back Myles Gaskin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings. The team has yet to announce that move or the corresponding player that will be waived.