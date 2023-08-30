Vikings sign 12 to practice squad

A day after finalizing the initial 53-man roster, the Minnesota Vikings have signed a dozen players to the practice squad.

All 12 players signed Wednesday were with the Vikings during training camp.

The practice squad signings were:

RB DeWayne McBride;

CB Joejuan Williams;

WR Trishton Jackson;

LB Luiji Vilain;

WR Lucky Jackson;

CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.;

CB Jaylin Williams;

DL T.J. Smith;

LB Benton Whitley;

DL Sheldon Day;

WR Thayer Thomas;

OL Alan Ali.

With the signings, the Vikings now have four open spots on their practice squad.

KSTP Sports also confirmed that running back Myles Gaskin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings. The team has yet to announce that move or the corresponding player that will be waived.