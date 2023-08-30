Vikings sign 12 to practice squad

By KSTP
Vikings rookie RB DeWayne McBride (No. 37) runs a route during practice on June 6, 2023. (FILE/KSTP-TV)

A day after finalizing the initial 53-man roster, the Minnesota Vikings have signed a dozen players to the practice squad.

All 12 players signed Wednesday were with the Vikings during training camp.

The practice squad signings were:

  • RB DeWayne McBride;
  • CB Joejuan Williams;
  • WR Trishton Jackson;
  • LB Luiji Vilain;
  • WR Lucky Jackson;
  • CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.;
  • CB Jaylin Williams;
  • DL T.J. Smith;
  • LB Benton Whitley;
  • DL Sheldon Day;
  • WR Thayer Thomas;
  • OL Alan Ali.

With the signings, the Vikings now have four open spots on their practice squad.

KSTP Sports also confirmed that running back Myles Gaskin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings. The team has yet to announce that move or the corresponding player that will be waived.