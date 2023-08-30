Vikings, Gaskin agree to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings have signed a new running back.

KSTP Sports has confirmed that running back Myles Gaskin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings.

Gaskin previously played for the Miami Dolphins.

The deal comes as teams across the NFL announced their final wave of cuts Tuesday afternoon, the deadline for their 53-man rosters. Teams have until Wednesday to claim any cut players and can also start signing up to 16 players to their practice squads.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Vikings cut running backs DeWayne McBride, Abram Smith and Aaron Dykes. Gaskin will join fellow running backs Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler.