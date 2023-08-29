CB Williams, RB McBride among final cuts as Vikings set initial roster

The Minnesota Vikings announced their final wave of cuts ahead of the league’s Tuesday afternoon deadline to have rosters trimmed to 53 players.

Tuesday afternoon, the team announced nearly two dozen cuts, including a couple surprises. They come a day after the club announced an initial round of cuts.

The Vikings ended up keeping six wide receivers and six safeties on the initial roster, holding onto both Brandon Powell and Jalen Reagor as well as ex-Titans safety Theo Jackson.

Among the more notable cuts were cornerback Joejuan Williams, a former second-round pick by the Patriots who joined the Vikings as a free agent, former Gopher and 2022 fifth-round pick defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and seventh-round rookie running back DeWayne McBride.

The team also placed backup offensive lineman Chris Reed on the non-football injury/reserve list.

Teams have until Wednesday to claim any cut players and can then start signing up to 16 players to the practice squad.

The full list of cuts over the past two days as well as the initial roster can be seen below.

Cuts

QB Jordan Ta’amu;

RB DeWayne McBride;

RB Abram Smith;

RB Aaron Dykes;

WR Blake Proehl

WR Lucky Jackson;

WR Jacob Copeland;

WR Trishton Jackson;

WR Thayer Thomas;

WR Garett Maag;

TE Ben Sims;

TE Colin Thompson;

OL Josh Sokol;

OL Jack Snyder;

OL Alan Ali;

OL Jarrid Williams;

OL Christian DiLauro;

DL Ross Blacklock;

DL Esezi Otomewo;

DL T.J. Smith;

DL Calvin Avery;

DL Sheldon Day;

LB Luiji Vilain;

LB Benton Whitley;

LB Wilson Huber;

LB Abraham Beauplan;

LB Troy Reeder;

LB Tanner Vallejo;

CB Jaylin Williams;

CB Jameson Houston;

CB C.J. Coldon, Jr.;

CB Kalon Barnes;

CB Tay Gowan;

CB Joejuan Williams;

S Jake Gervase.

Initial roster