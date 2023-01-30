Vikings’ Danielle Hunter named to Pro Bowl Games

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings is headed to Las Vegas to participate in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games.

Monday, the league announced that Danielle Hunter is headed to the games as a replacement for Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick won’t participate since the Eagles are now preparing for the Super Bowl.

Hunter played in all 17 games this past season and registered 65 tackles, 22 quarterback hits and a team-leading 10.5 sacks.

He’ll be the seventh Vikings player at the Pro Bowl, joining Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Andrew DePaola, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson and Za’Darius Smith.

The games will be played on Sunday.