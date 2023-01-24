Vikings RB Dalvin Cook named to Pro Bowl Games

The Minnesota Vikings will have another representative at next month’s Pro Bowl Games.

Tuesday, the league announced that running back Dalvin Cook was named to the games as a replacement for Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Pollard was hurt in Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against San Francisco.

Cook finished the season with 264 carries for 1,173 yards, each ranking sixth in the NFL. It was also his fourth season with at least 1,000 yards rushing, tying Robert Smith for the second-most 1,000-yard rushing seasons in team history.

He ranks third in Vikings history in career rushing yards with 5,993 and has the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history (47).

He’ll join Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Za’Darius Smith and Andrew DePaola at the Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 5.