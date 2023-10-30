Vikings confirm Kirk Cousins has Achilles tear

The Minnesota Vikings feared the worst Sunday after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an injury against the Green Bay Packers. Those fears have now been realized.

Monday afternoon, the team confirmed that Cousins suffered an Achilles tendon tear, which will likely end his season and possibly his Vikings career, as he’s currently in the final year of his contract.

The team said it will provide a timeline and details regarding Cousins’ surgery this week, and provide further updates down the line.

However, it’s a huge blow to a team that has won three straight games after starting the season 0-3.

Not only will the team miss Cousins production but backup quarterback Nick Mullens has also missed several weeks due to injury and is currently on injured reserve, leaving only rookie Jaren Hall available. The team does have Sean Mannion on the practice squad and can also add a free agent or acquire another quarterback via trade before the league’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikings are back in action Sunday at Atlanta.

