Q&A: Former NFL GM and ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum on Kirk Cousins season-ending injury and how Vikings should proceed

With the Vikings believing that quarterback Kirk Cousins has a torn Achilles — news that’s expected to be confirmed later Monday after an MRI — how will the front office and coaching staff proceed?

Do they just roll with rookie Jaren Hall? Perhaps turn to backup Nick Mullens on Nov. 12 when he’s eligible to come off injured reserve after missing four weeks with a back injury? Bring in a free agent? Trade for someone?

Hall seems the odds-on favorite to start this week. But after that, to be determind.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson attacked those questions with ESPN analyst and former Jets and Dolphins front office executive Mike Tannenbaum.

***Click the video box above to watch our Zoom conversation with Tannenbaum***

Assuming Cousins is out for a significant period of time, it would end a remarkable run of endurance. The only game he’s missed came at Green Bay during the 2021 season because of COVID-19.

What appears to be the first major injury of Cousins’ career came on a fluky play. Cousins hopped to the sideline after getting sacked for a second straight play, but it appeared the injury occurred before anyone made contact with him.

Cousins is a free agent in March, which adds another layer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report