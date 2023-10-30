Sports Wrap, Oct. 29: What’s next for Vikings after Kirk Cousins injury?

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

In the first segment above, lots on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins expected to be lost for the season. How will the Vikings proceed? The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. Central. Will the Vikings make a trade?

The guys broke down in Part II a little bit more on the Cousins situation, the Gophers’ win vs. Michigan St., and the Timberwolves through two games.

