Loons’ CSO Khaled El-Ahmad discusses hiring Eric Ramsay as United head coach

For the first time since the hire was announced, Minnesota United Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad discussed hiring Eric Ramsay as the second head coach in the team’s Major League Soccer era.

Click here to watch Khaled El-Ahmad’s conversation with media on Thursday about new head coach Eric Ramsay, the start to the new season and short-term plans now that the new coach is soon to arrive

Ramsay joins Minnesota United from his post as an assistant coach with Manchester United in the English Premier League. His arrival in Minnesota is pending approval of a work visa.

El-Ahmad said he met with Ramsay during a trip to England last week, and plans are already in the works to ensure a smooth transition from interim head coach Cameron Knowles to Ramsay when he arrives.

The Loons won their season opener 2-1 in Austin over the weekend and host reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus at Allianz Field for the home opener on Saturday.