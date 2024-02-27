Loons set for home opener Saturday vs Columbus

Coming off a season-opening road win at Austin FC, Minnesota United christens the home portion of the season at Allianz Field hosting defending MLS Champion Columbus on Saturday.

Click the video box on this page to watch video from Tuesday’s Minnesota United warm-up at Allianz Field and interviews with interim head coach Cameron Knowles and Caden Clark

Behind goals by Robin Lod and newcomer Alejandro Bran, the Loons earned a 2-1 win in Austin.

The win came in United’s first game with Cameron Knowles serving as interim manager.

The team announced this week Manchester United assistant coach

Saturday will be the home debut for Medina, MN-native Caden Clark, who signed on with the Loons this offseason. He made his United debut last weekend, subbing on in the 78th minute at Austin.

Saturday’s game will also mark the return of former United striker Christian Ramirez. Ramirez, who played a key role in Columbus’ run to the MLS Cup last season, played for Minnesota United in NASL from 2014-2016 and stayed with the team for it’s first two seasons in MLS.

He also had stops with LAFC, Houston Dynamo and Aberdeen in the Scottish League.

United kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday against Columbus.