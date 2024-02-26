Minnesota United officially hires Eric Ramsay as new head coach

Minnesota United FC officially announced the hiring of Eric Ramsay as their second head coach in the club’s Major League Soccer history on Monday. Ramsay joins the Loons after serving as a first-team coach with Manchester United of the English Premier League.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure,” said Ramsay in a statement released by Minnesota United. “I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward.”

“After an extensive search that included dozens of impressive domestic and international candidates, we are confident that Eric Ramsay is the best choice to lead our club,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. “His experience working with top-level players, coaches, and sporting staff at both the club and international level – as well as his alignment in playing style and development philosophy – all fit with the vision we have for the future of MNUFC.”

Adrian Heath, the club’s first MLS head coach, was fired by the team last season.

Ramsay was born in Shrewsbury, England, and grew up in Wales. He will join the club pending receipt of his work visa. Cameron Knowles will continue to serve as the interim head coach until Ramsay arrives.

Minnesota United defeated Austin FC 2-1 Saturday night in their 2024 MLS season opener. The Loons host Columbus in their home opener Saturday at Allianz Field.