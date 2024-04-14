Thielbar reinstated by Twins following hamstring injury

The Minnesota Twins have announced Caleb Thielbar has been reinstated by the team after spending time on the 15-day Injured List.

Thielbar, a left-handed pitcher, has been out with a left hamstring strain since the beginning of the season.

RELATED: Twins reacquire reliever Michael Tonkin in deal with Mets to aid injury-depleted bullpen

Previously, he made two appearances for the St. Paul Saints, pitching for three innings and allowing one run.

RELATED: Twins reliever Calaeb Thielbar solid in Saints loss to Iowa

In exchange, the team said on Sunday it has optioned right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala to the St. Paul Saints. Alcala has allowed three hits and walks, as well as nine strikeouts.

CLICK HERE for KSTP Sports’ full coverage of the Minnesota Twins.