Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar solid in Saints loss to Iowa

KSTP Sports was at CHS Field on Tuesday to watch Caleb Thielbar’s scoreless inning of work vs. the Iowa Cubs. Working for AAA-St. Paul, he began a rehab assignment after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Thielbar should be able to rejoin the Twins’ bullpen this weekend in Detroit.

The Saints hit three home runs in the fourth inning. Michael Helman got the Saints on the board with a leadoff home run, his first of the season, making it 6-1. Patrick Winkel walked and Jair Camargo blasted a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-3. For the second time this season the Saints went back-to-back as Yunior Severino drilled a solo homer to left, his first of the season, getting the Saints to within 6-4.

Iowa won though, 9-7.

The Saints host Iowa for the second game of their series on Wednesday night.