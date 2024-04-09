Twins reacquire reliever Michael Tonkin in deal with Mets to aid injury-depleted bullpen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Michael Tonkin from the New York Mets to aid their injury-depleted bullpen on Tuesday, reuniting the 34-year-old with his original major league team.

The Twins placed right fielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list to make room on the 26-man roster. Kepler, who bruised his right knee when he fouled off a ball in the opener on March 28, has one hit in 20 at-bats with one walk.

The Twins sent cash to the Mets for Tonkin, who was designated for assignment on Friday. He took two losses in three games, with six hits and two runs allowed in four innings.

Tonkin went 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA over 80 innings with 75 strikeouts in 45 games last season for the Atlanta Braves, his first MLB action in six years. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Tonkin, who was a 30th-round draft pick in 2008, debuted with the Twins in 2013 and pitched in parts of five seasons with a 4.43 ERA over 146 1/3 innings with 149 strikeouts.

Tonkin pitched in the Japanese, Mexican and independent Atlantic leagues as well three different Triple-A clubs between 2018 and 2023 before returning to the majors.

The Twins have eight pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including five relievers who were being counted on for bullpen roles: Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar, Justin Topa, Josh Staumont and Daniel Duarte.

Tonkin was let go by the Mets to make room for right-hander Julio Teheran, who lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his debut and was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

